New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stake Reduced by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,379 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of New York Community Bancorp worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 240.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. 1,402,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,151. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

