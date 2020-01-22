New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

