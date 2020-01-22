Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) PT Lowered to GBX 240 at Liberum Capital

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.96) target price on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC lowered their target price on Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newriver Reit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 223.67 ($2.94).

Shares of LON NRR opened at GBX 194 ($2.55) on Wednesday. Newriver Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 143.20 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 246 ($3.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 186.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.99 million and a PE ratio of -9.70.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

