Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NEXA stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.62. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.86. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.40 and a 1-year high of C$17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -16.96.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

