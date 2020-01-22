Nexo Price Tops $0.11 (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Nexo has a market cap of $59.46 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Nexo token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.23 or 0.03499465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io.

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Mercatox, Hotbit, Allbit, Fatbtc, YoBit, Bitbns, DDEX, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

