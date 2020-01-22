NEXT (NET) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. NEXT has a total market cap of $26.75 million and $116,213.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One NEXT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00007622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00671879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033130 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

