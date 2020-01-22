Nexty Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Nexty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene. Nexty has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $41,753.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexty has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.03524244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00203535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030491 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130077 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io.

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.