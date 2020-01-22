Nimiq (NIM) Market Cap Reaches $2.33 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. Nimiq has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $142,946.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,602.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.01926401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.01 or 0.03952958 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00663295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00745095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00103574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010477 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028871 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00588650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,176,481,555 coins and its circulating supply is 5,268,231,555 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

