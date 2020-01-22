Niobio Cash Trading Down 23.6% Over Last Week (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $83,517.00 and $1,394.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

