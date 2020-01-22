Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 28,294 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,108,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,469,000 after purchasing an additional 963,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,012,000 after purchasing an additional 828,696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,554,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 730,571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,900,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,598,000 after purchasing an additional 302,173 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 7,350 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 81.70%.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

