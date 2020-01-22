Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 14,327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 414.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,960 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $173.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.64 and a 200-day moving average of $139.24.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.87.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

