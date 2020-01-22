Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PolyOne worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,749,000 after purchasing an additional 177,202 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 400,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 3,010.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 630,982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POL. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of POL opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. PolyOne Co. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.91 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

