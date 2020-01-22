Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 29.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Whirlpool by 4.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,396,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Whirlpool by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $897,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $151.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

