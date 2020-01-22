Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. US Bancorp DE increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMH opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 100.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $27.14.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

