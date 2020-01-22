Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 687,259 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $31.82.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.