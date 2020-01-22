Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ONE Gas worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 480,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,162,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.26. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $79.22 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.57.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.15 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

