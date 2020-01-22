Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,723,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Northern Trust by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Northern Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

NTRS stock opened at $108.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $83.95 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $1,084,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,481 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

