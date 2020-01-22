Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 17,658 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern acquired 23,070 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

