Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of LTC Properties worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.29. LTC Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

