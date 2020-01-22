Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6,666.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 138,120 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,424,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after acquiring an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,695,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total value of $5,296,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,345 shares in the company, valued at $59,699,605.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $1,995,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,619,018.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $13,272,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $407.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.01. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $211.48 and a 1 year high of $410.71.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.40.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

