Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,781 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,143,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after buying an additional 177,083 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 105,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 20,009 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BEN. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.