Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Pool by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Pool by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Pool by 4.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at $20,286,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,334,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

Pool stock opened at $219.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.99 and its 200 day moving average is $201.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $147.76 and a 52-week high of $228.19.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.