Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 48,831 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,831 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,351,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040,653 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $39,026,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $32,522,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,809,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,630,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,851 shares during the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John H. Schaefer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.40.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. The company had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

