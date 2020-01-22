Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $133.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.05. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

