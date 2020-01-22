Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,300 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWA. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

BWA stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

