Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,159 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,159 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,020,000 after acquiring an additional 421,553 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,212 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,604,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,590,000 after acquiring an additional 311,063 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $197,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $2,688,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,272 shares in the company, valued at $59,700,761.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,736 shares of company stock worth $22,490,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

