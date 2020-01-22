Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,310 Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of RLI worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 13.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 175.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RLI by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,632,000 after buying an additional 80,514 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in RLI by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in RLI by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLI. ValuEngine downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

RLI stock opened at $93.43 on Wednesday. RLI Corp has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

