Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,743 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hologic by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,594,000 after acquiring an additional 178,517 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 415,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 317,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hologic by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,320,000 after acquiring an additional 168,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

HOLX stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,225.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

