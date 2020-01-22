Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at $108,043,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VMware by 112.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after acquiring an additional 670,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after acquiring an additional 319,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 277,251 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 15,057.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,356 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 220,889 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMW opened at $148.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,299,898.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,296 shares of company stock worth $5,327,054. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.14.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

