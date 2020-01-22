Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 394.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.8% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRI. Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Compass Point cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 60.55%. The business had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

