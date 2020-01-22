Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Earning Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a media sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSANY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Nissan Motor stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,832. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

