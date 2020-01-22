NIX (NIX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.38 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. NIX has a market cap of $2.38 million and $83,458.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NIX has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000639 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $13.77, $18.94 and $50.98.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,611.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.01926384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.10 or 0.03961973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00665244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00741314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00103910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010447 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028883 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00595241 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

NIX Coin Trading

