Noir (NOR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Noir has a market cap of $559,204.00 and $1.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.58 or 0.03609196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00205371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir’s total supply is 20,243,153 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog.

Noir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

