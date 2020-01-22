Noku Price Hits $0.0213 on Exchanges (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Noku has traded up 31% against the US dollar. Noku has a market capitalization of $506,514.00 and approximately $426.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku token can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.28 or 0.03493573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

