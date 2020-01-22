NoLimitCoin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $421,021.00 and approximately $520.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 608,341,561 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, YoBit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

