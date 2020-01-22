Nomura Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $111.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Nomura from $108.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $4.72 on Wednesday, reaching $106.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.26. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

