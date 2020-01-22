Nomura Reaffirms “Reduce” Rating for Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian (NYSE:QD)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by Nomura in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QD. Credit Suisse Group cut Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a research report on Sunday. CICC Research cut shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Shares of QD stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Qudian has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qudian will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Qudian by 83.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Qudian in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

