Norfolk Southern (NSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $204.62 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $160.19 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

