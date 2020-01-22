Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.38 ($44.63).

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOEJ. Pareto Securities set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Norma Group alerts:

Shares of Norma Group stock opened at €35.78 ($41.60) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €38.18 and its 200-day moving average is €34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54. Norma Group has a 12-month low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 12-month high of €49.26 ($57.28).

About Norma Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Norma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.