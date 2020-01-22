Northcoast Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fastenal in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FAST. Wolfe Research lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Fastenal by 19.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 7.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $760,151.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,806.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

