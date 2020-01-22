Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.15.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,481 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

