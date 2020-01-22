Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Nomura dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $13,124,520.36. Insiders have sold 259,150 shares of company stock worth $13,890,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $58.26. 40,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,642. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $45.64 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

