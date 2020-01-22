nOS Price Down 8.5% This Week (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. nOS has a total market cap of $677,566.00 and $38,689.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last seven days, nOS has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io. nOS’s official website is nos.io. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform.

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

