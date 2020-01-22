Novacoin (NVC) Market Capitalization Tops $755,494.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00003760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $755,494.00 and approximately $895.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053589 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00072995 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,604.69 or 1.00147994 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031743 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001621 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

