Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 100 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 100 price target from stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 89 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a CHF 104 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 95.42.

Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

