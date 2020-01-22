Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,673,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.93. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Novavax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Novavax by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Novavax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

