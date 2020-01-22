NPCoin (NPC) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.31 million and $4,117.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001800 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00059187 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000086 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

