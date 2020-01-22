Nucleus Vision Reaches Market Cap of $4.64 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $230,955.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including BITBOX, Bitbns, Huobi and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.08 or 0.05579205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026702 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033867 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127788 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,347,501,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Ethfinex, Upbit, WazirX, IDEX, BITBOX, Bitrue, Bitbns, Binance, Bittrex, Zebpay, Koinex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.