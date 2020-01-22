Nuggets (NUG) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 46% higher against the US dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $821,213.00 and approximately $594.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.70 or 0.03353353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00202788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

