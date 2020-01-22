NULS (NULS) Price Up 6.4% This Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. NULS has a total market capitalization of $20.22 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, DragonEX, CoinBene and Binance. Over the last week, NULS has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.46 or 0.03523264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OKEx, ChaoEX, Kucoin, CoinBene, Bit-Z, QBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

